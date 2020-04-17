Ahead of resuming ops, e-commerce firms launch seller friendly initiatives

As they get ready to resume operations, especially for selling ‘non-essential goods’, e-commerce such as Flipkart, Amazon and are launching several initiatives to motivate their network of sellers.



While Amazon has already announced waiver of commissions for small sellers by almost half, larger rival on Friday said that it is taking proactive steps to settle the payments related to cancelled orders during the lockdown period, in the upcoming payment cycles.





As part of the steps to support the sellers, has also announced special offers on loans for its sellers under the company’s Growth Capital programme.

“Through the programme, over 1 lakh sellers are already able to avail credit at competitive interest rates with an approval time of one day and disbursal within 48 hours,” said the company.



The company also said that a 3-month moratorium period has also been implemented on existing loans availed through the Growth Capital programme which is designed for small businesses.



Further, any additional amount on seller’s existing loans, sanctioned during this period, will have an extended financial limit with a 6-month moratorium period.



For SPF (seller protection fund) claims, sellers have been given an extension for all the returns received between March 7 to 23 to ensure that they have enough time to raise their claims, once the company fully resumes its operations.



said the supply chain team continues to maintain an intense focus on safety and health procedures in all Flipkart facilities and staff that will support the movement of goods for sellers.



The firm has provided its sellers with the flexibility of choosing to work or not work during the lockdown period, without any concerns of their performance metrics being hampered.





Sellers who are servicing in the essential items categories are being given regular updates on the product demand and what they should be adding in their inventory to maintain a healthy stock. Flipkart has offered all its employees and sellers Covid-19 health insurance plans to cover them and their families.

Flipkart has also extended the ongoing premium services availed by sellers such as Paid Account Managers – where sellers get dedicated managers who work with them closely to grow their business. “Flipkart has also waived off the storage fee for April, under its Fulfilled by Flipkart service that allows sellers to store their inventory in Flipkart Fulfillment Centers for faster deliveries,” said the firm.



According to Snapdeal, in addition to its automated process of new seller registrations, the firm has deployed teams to provide manual assistance to new sellers as they register online. Other than metros, it is seeing new seller sign-ups from business centres like Ludhiana, Surat and Salem.



The SoftBank-backed firm said that these efforts are directed towards swiftly and efficiently scaling up its operations so that liquidity is restored in the system. “We have also waived penalties for delayed shipments and cancelled orders so that sellers are protected from any such levies,” said a spokesperson.



Flipkart’s rival Amazon has already announced waiving the commission fees charged on small sellers, by almost half. The initiative which is valid till 30th June 2020, stands to benefit tens of thousands of sellers on Amazon.in.



“We are also waiving off storage fees for all products at our fulfillment centres till April 30th,” the company said.

