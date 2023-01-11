JUST IN
Business Standard

AI urination case: Delhi court denies bail to offender Shankar Mishra

A Delhi court on Wednesday denied bail to Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight

Topics
Air India | Delhi court | Tata group

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
Air India. Photo: Bloomberg

A Delhi court on Wednesday denied bail to Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight.

Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg dismissed the bail application of the accused, saying it was not appropriate to release him on bail at this stage.

A magisterial court had sent Mishra to 14-day judicial remand on Saturday, denying police his custody.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 22:04 IST

