Govt extends tenure of SBI MD Challa Sreenivasulu Setty by 2 years

The government has extended the term of State Bank of India Managing Director Challa Sreenivasulu Setty by two years with effect from January 20.
In a regulatory filing, SBI said the government issued a notification to this effect on January 10.
"... the central government hereby extends the term of office of Shri Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Managing Director, State Bank of India for a period of two years with effect from January 20, 2023...," the filing said.
First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 21:18 IST
