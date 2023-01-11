JUST IN
NCLAT refuses to stay CCI's order of Rs 936 crore penalty on Google
Govt extends tenure of SBI MD Challa Sreenivasulu Setty by 2 years
Piramal Capital aims to increase retail loan book to more than Rs 1 trn
Tata Group to make significant investments in e-mobility: N Chandrasekaran
Adani Group to invest Rs 60,000 crore in MP over the next few years
Adishwar introduces Benelli Bikes, launches new model of Keeway Superbike
Tata showcases 14 EVs and concepts, launches vehicles in several segments
RITES inks pact with IIT-Kanpur for opportunities in sustainability sector
15% of dietary supplements of substandard quality, says FSSAI survey
Cummins India to start production of fuel-agnostic engines this year
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Piramal Capital aims to increase retail loan book to more than Rs 1 trn
icon-arrow-left
NCLAT refuses to stay CCI's order of Rs 936 crore penalty on Google
Business Standard

Govt extends tenure of SBI MD Challa Sreenivasulu Setty by 2 years

The government has extended the term of State Bank of India Managing Director Challa Sreenivasulu Setty by two years with effect from January 20

Topics
sbi | State Bank of India employees | Indian banking sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SBI
SBI

The government has extended the term of State Bank of India Managing Director Challa Sreenivasulu Setty by two years with effect from January 20.

In a regulatory filing, SBI said the government issued a notification to this effect on January 10.

"... the central government hereby extends the term of office of Shri Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Managing Director, State Bank of India for a period of two years with effect from January 20, 2023...," the filing said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on sbi

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 21:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.