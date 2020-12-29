Air India incurred Rs 3,600 crore cash loss last fiscal: Chairman

-
Disinvestment-bound Air India made a cash loss of Rs 3,600 crore in the previous financial year, the airline’s chairman Rajiv Bansal said today.
Bansal said the airline’s standalone and consolidated accounts have been compiled. Last year the airline incurred a cash loss of Rs 3,600 crore and this was significantly lower than 2018-19, he said.
Air India, which has the largest share of international traffic from India, has been playing a significant part in transport of stranded Indians from overseas since the start of pandemic and this has resulted in sequential improvement in its income this year.
“Our financials have improved every quarter. Second quarter was better than the first quarter. The third quarter has been better. This is a good traffic season. A lot of international traffic has been there to various destinations particularly the US. The United States and Canada continue to be our prime markets,” Bansal said.
