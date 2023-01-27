Air India on runway to improvement but continues to face turbulence

-
Tata Group took charge of Air India on January 27 last year. The carrier has taken various steps to improve its performance such as starting flights on 16 international routes, hiring 1,200 people, doubling average daily revenue, clearing backlog of refunds and doubling manpower at its call centre.
The airline has also committed $400 million to refurbish the interiors of its entire wide-body fleet by installing latest generation seats and best-in-class inflight entertainment across all cabin classes.
The airline also saw its share of controversies, especially with the ‘pee-gate’ scandal, after a flyer allegedly urinated over a co-flyer in the business class section of a New York-New Delhi flight on November 26.
First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 19:36 IST
