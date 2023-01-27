JUST IN
Bajaj Finance Q3 net up 40% to Rs 2,973 cr; highest ever quarterly profit
Air India on runway to improvement but continues to face turbulence

The carrier has taken various steps to improve its performance such as starting flights on 16 international routes, hiring 1,200 people, doubling average daily revenue

Air India | Tata Sons | Tata group

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Tata Group took charge of Air India on January 27 last year. The carrier has taken various steps to improve its performance such as starting flights on 16 international routes, hiring 1,200 people, doubling average daily revenue, clearing backlog of refunds and doubling manpower at its call centre.

The airline has also committed $400 million to refurbish the interiors of its entire wide-body fleet by installing latest generation seats and best-in-class inflight entertainment across all cabin classes.

The airline also saw its share of controversies, especially with the ‘pee-gate’ scandal, after a flyer allegedly urinated over a co-flyer in the business class section of a New York-New Delhi flight on November 26.

Performance snapshot

  • 27%: Increase in total operating aircraft
  • 30%: Increase in average daily flights
  • 63%: Increase in weekly international flights
  • 16: New international routes launched or announced
  • 90%: Reduction in average waiting time
  • 90%: Improvement in on-time performance from December 2021
  • 1,200: New employees added to the workforce
  • 2x: Increase in average daily revenue of the airline

"The progress over the last 12 months has been nothing short of stunning, There is of course much more that needs to be done, and everyone is hungry for us to do it. As we step into year two of Air India 2.0, we acknowledge that in any project of scale, there will be challenges along the way. More than our successes, it is how we respond to our lapses that will define us"


~ Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 19:36 IST

`
