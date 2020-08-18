Air India pilots challenge service termination; HC seeks airline's stand

The Tuesday sought Air India's reply on a plea by several pilots challenging the national carrier's decision to terminate their services with effect from August 13.

Justice Jyoti Singh issued a notice to and sought its stand on the fresh batch of petitions by four pilots who have challenged the airline's August 13 order terminating their services.

had earlier terminated services of more than 40 other pilots.

The court also orally asked the national carrier to stay its hands, with regard to seeking surrender of the identity cards and other documents of the four pilots, till Wednesday when an earlier batch of similar pleas by other pilots would be heard.

The earlier batch of pleas have been moved by the pilots who had resigned from the carrier, but had later withdrawn the same before the six month notice period got over.

They have sought directions to Air India not to accept their resignations.