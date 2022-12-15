JUST IN
IDBI Bank files insolvency plea against Zee Ent to recover Rs 149 cr
Biocon starts new clinical study to evaluate efficacy of Itolizumab
Ramkrishna Forgings to acquire up to 51% stake in TSUYO Manufacturing
Hyundai Motor India to increase vehicle prices from January 2023
Air India pilots warn of non-co-operation over 'discrimination'
No adulteration found in Maiden Pharma's cough syrups, says Centre
Kalpataru Power Transmission bags Rs 1,397-cr new orders in India, abroad
Cyber attacks will grow as hackers get sophisticated: Top Cisco executive
iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite helped rescue 2 people in car crash
CoinSwitch to foray into wealth tech, launches new logo, mobile app
You are here: Home » Companies » News
No adulteration found in Maiden Pharma's cough syrups, says Centre
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Air India pilots warn of non-co-operation over 'discrimination'

The unions represent pilots from both the narrow-body Airbus and wide-body Boeing fleets

Topics
Air India | Indian aviation | Boeing 777

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Air India building
“Pilots have flown well over 90 hours at a stretch across all the fleets. The number of leave denials and cancellations is staggering. We cannot maintain the printed planned roster due to shortage of pilots,” the unions said

Pilots working with Air India have warned of non-co-operation if restoration of pre-Covid overtime allowance is delayed, and if other practices they say are ‘discriminatory’ continues.

“We cannot assure that our members will undertake flying duties exceeding 70 hours a month. Any coercive action by the management will lead to industrial action to safeguard flight safety and well-being of our members,” the Indian Commercial Pilots Association and the Indian Pilots Guild said in a joint letter to Air India’s management on Tuesday.

The unions represent pilots from both the narrow-body Airbus and wide-body Boeing fleets. The unions’ main grouse relates to increased flying duties, leave denials, and refusal to revert to pre-Covid overtime pay among others.

Air India declined to comment on the issue.

“Pilots have flown well over 90 hours at a stretch across all the fleets. The number of leave denials and cancellations is staggering. We cannot maintain the printed planned roster due to shortage of pilots,” the unions said.

The unions have also objected to the proposed hiring of foreign pilots, offering them better leave benefits, and “secret incentives” being offered to several employees but none of them to non-executive pilots.

“We have aided in bringing Air India to the number one position in the on-time performance (OTP) rankings but is no appreciation by the management,” the unions said, while seeking restoration of pre-Covid overtime allowance.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Air India

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 18:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.