Air India's progress has been nothing short of stunning: CEO Wilson

chief Campbell Wilson on Friday said the airline's progress over the last 12 months has been "nothing short of stunning" and there is much more to be done as completes the first year of takeover of the carrier.

Listing out the major initiatives over the last one year, said it is "finalising a historic order of new aircraft to power future growth".

Campbell also said that while working on improvements, the airline has not shied away from other ambitious actions such as merging Express with Air Asia, or Vistara with Air India, or kicking off the establishment of a new InfoTech Centre, or an Academy.

"And that's not to mention our much talked-about short- and-medium term fleet expansion," the CEO and MD of Air India said in a communication to the employees.

took control of Air India from the government on January 27 last year.

"Taken together, the progress over the last 12 months has been nothing short of stunning, even if so much of what we have been working on has been behind the scenes, building platforms and capabilities so that our future ambitions can take flight.

"There is of course much more that needs to be done, and everyone internally and externally - is hungry for us to do it," Campbell said.

