Airtel: Cost reduction, higher digital recharges to help in coming quarters

In a quarter impacted by Covid-19, Bharti Airtel posted a better than expected performance. The beat on the consolidated revenue and operating profit fronts was driven by India wireless business which recorded a 0.6 per cent sequential fall in revenues, much lower than analyst estimates of a 3-6 per cent decline.

This was led by a 1.9 per cent increase in average revenue per user or ARPU to Rs 157, a 13-quarter high. The ARPU increase, driven by the residual impact of price hikes in December and improving customer mix, is important as it came amid falling subscriber levels, lack of a ...