Airtel hikes prices of plans offering Disney+Hotstar subscription

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Thursday hiked prices of mobile prepaid and home broadband plans that come bundled with Disney+Hotstar subscription due to changes in pricing made by the entertainment app.
Airtel has increased the price of prepaid mobile plans with Disney+Hotstar to Rs 499 from Rs 448 with 28 days validity; Rs 699 from Rs 599 charged earlier for 56 days validity; and one-year validity pack to Rs 2,798 from Rs 2,698.
All Airtel Xstream Fiber plans above Rs 999 will come bundled with one-year Disney+ Hotstar super subscription pack worth Rs 899 as part of Airtel Thanks benefits, according to a company statement.
Sources said Airtel has passed on the price changes made by Disney+ Hotstar to its customers and there is no other change in benefits being offered currently.
No immediate response was received from Disney+Hotstar.
