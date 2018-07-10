Airtel plans to rollout 10,000 new mobile sites in Bengal to boost network

Telecom major Bharti plans to roll out 10,000 new mobile sites across in the current fiscal to boost capacity for high speed data and voice services, an official said on Tuesday.

The telecommunications service provider will also start deploying pre-5G massive in the city to offer a high speed data experience to customers, the official said.

"We will now undertake wide scale deployments of the cutting-edge technology in key business and residential hubs across Kolkata," said company's Chief Executive Officer ( and Odisha)

The technology, which will be deployed at major business hubs and residential locations in the city, will expand capacity by 5-7 times over the same spectrum, and delivers fast data speeds despite large number of concurrent users at the same location, a statement said.

The planned roll-out will augment the number of mobile sites in by 35 per cent, taking the total number of sites to 38,000.