Airtel to invest Rs 2,000 cr to set up hyperscale data centre in Hyderabad

Group on Wednesday announced that it will be investing Rs 2,000 crore for setting up a large hyperscale here.

The announcement was made at the Telangana Lounge at Davos, Switzerland in the presence of Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao, Principal Secretary for Industries Jayesh Ranjan, and the Group's founder-chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, an official release said.

The Group, through its arm, Nxtra Data Centers, will invest the amount as capital investment for the infrastructure which will further attract investments from their customers, it said.

The facility will be a hyperscale with a capacity of 60 megawatts (MW) of IT load for the first phase. It will incorporate the latest technologies in cooling and security.

The project is estimated to be deployed in the next five to seven years, it further said.

Rama Rao said: "I am very happy to see Airtel-Nxtra Data Centers invest in Telangana. is now the hub for Hyperscale Data Centers in India and Airtel's investment adds to the pace we look to keep up."



Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Group said, "This is one of our biggest greenfield Data Center projects in India and we are happy to be working with Telangana."



He further said the company will work closely with Telangana to increase its footprint in the state in other portfolios of our business as well.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)