Esri launches interactive mapping tool for state, corporate policymakers

Esri India, the mapping solutions firm, on Wednesday launched a tool that will give enterprises, institutes and state governments insight for data-driven policymaking.

The interactive ‘Policy Maps’ provide data at the granular level and help in analyzing the progress achieved. Policy Maps sources data from authoritative government sources and are mostly non-personal. The tool allows policymakers to create and deploy various indicators on maps according to demand.

The geospatial technology company collaborates with state and central government agencies for administrative functions like disaster management, healthcare, and last-mile delivery of schemes. Geospatial technologies include a range of modern tools contributing to the geographic mapping and analysis of the Earth and societies.

The company’s maps provide insights on how India is faring in achieving 17 Sustainable Development Goals, helping policymakers understand the relationship between various SDGs.

US-based Esri delivers geospatial software solutions to more than 6000 customers for applications in land management, utilities, water, infrastructure, disaster management, telecommunications, urban development, smart cities, forestry, natural resources management and more. Telecom majors Airtel and Reliance Jio are among enterprise customers of Esri India.

“Spatial data can largely help in policy-level decisions. With an intent to enable policymakers to make data-driven decisions, we have developed Esri India Policy Maps. These maps, which have a distinct focus on SDGs, can help in measuring progress as well as identifying relationships between the SDGs. By bridging the gap between data and action, the Policy Maps have the potential to help administrators make smarter decisions for sustainable development,” said Agendra Kumar, managing director of Esri India.