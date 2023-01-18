Leyland bags contract to supply 500 buses to Sri Lanka Transport Board

-
ALSO READ
Ashok Leyland posts Rs 199 crore net profit in Q2, revenue up 85% YoY
Ashok Leyland appoints Shenu Agarwal as new managing director, CEO
Ashok Leyland showcases six commercial vehicles at the Auto Expo 2023
Ashok Leyland Q1 profit at Rs 68 cr Q1 on strong volumes vs year-ago loss
India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 Asia Cup 2022: Live streaming, where to watch?
-
Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said it has bagged a contract for supplying 500 buses to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), of which 75 buses have already been delivered to the Island nation.
The order is a part of a Line of Credit extended by Export Import Bank of India, under the Economic Assistance Scheme of the Indian Government, it said.
The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the deal.
Sri Lanka Transport Board is the state-owned single-largest bus transport provider in Sri Lanka with 110 depots throughout the country and operates buses in city routes, hilly and rural routes and also long-distance inter-city routes.
Over 5,000 Ashok Leyland buses are currently in operation with SLTB, the company said.
"These new 32-seater buses are expected to be put into operation on rural routes throughout the island. We thank the Government of India for assistance towards strengthening Public Transport Infrastructure in Sri Lanka," said Amandeep Singh, President International Operations, Ashok Leyland said.
The Hinduja group flagship has a bus and truck manufacturing facility in Sri Lanka as well.
The first batch of buses in the project was handed over to the company at Colombo early last month, Ashok Leyland said.
These buses will help combat the heavily crowded public transport in the island nation, supporting mobility and accessibility in Sri Lanka, the company added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 19:11 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU