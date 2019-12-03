Airtel, Voda, Jio and BSNL announce new prepaid plans. All you need to know

India's telecom majors have decided to hike their tariffs by around 40%. While the new tariffs announced by Airtel and will take effect from midnight of December 3, 2019, has decided to raise its tariffs from the midnight of December 6, 2019. State-owned has also announced plans to increase tariffs, but is yet to announce the date for the same.

The move comes after the recent Supreme Court judgment on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) which has left the telecom majors saddled with government dues of more than Rs 92,000 crore.

Airtel and have ended their Rs 169 and 199 plans that offer 1GB and 1.5GB data per day, respectively, for 28 days. Airtel will provide access to its premium content on Airtel Xtream. Jio will be introducing All-in-One plans which will cost 40% higher, but will offer 300% more benefits to customers, the company said.

and Airtel customers have time until midnight of December 3, 2019 to recharge at old rates before new tariffs kick in.

Here are all the plans and offers from Vodafone Idea, Airtel, Jio and BSNL

Airtel

Airtel has scrapped its Rs 169 and Rs 199 plans and will now offer a new plan for Rs 248. Under the new plan, customers will get 1.5 GB data everyday. The plan will have a validity of 28 days. The unlimited call offer now applies only to Airtel to Airtel calls whereas calls to other networks will have a Fair Usage Policy limit. For the plan which allows customers 2 GB data per day, Airtel has increased the price to Rs 298. This plan offers unlimited calling with an FUP limit and 100 SMS per day. These plans also provide exclusive benefits as part of the Airtel Thanks platform, which enables access to premium content from Airtel Xstream (10,000 movies, exclusive shows, and 400 TV channels), Wynk Music, device protection, anti-virus protection and much more. Airtel’s new plans, represent tariff increases in the range of a mere 50 paise/day to Rs 2.85/day.





Revised mobile tariffs for Airtel’s leading Prepaid Packs

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone has also scrapped its Rs 169 and Rs 199 plans. The company, instead, is offering Rs 249 plan which offers benefits of 1.5 GB data per day and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. Customers who want more data can opt for the Rs 299 plan which offers 2GB per day and the Rs 399 plan which offers 3 GB data per day.



Reliance Jio



is yet to announce the details of its new All-in-One plans, but the new plans will be priced 40% higher than the current prices. Jio will also have FUP limit which means the calls to non-Jio networks will be charged after a limit. The only good for Jio users is the 300% extra benefits the company claims it will provide.

BSNL



has also announced its decision to increase tariffs. However, it is yet to announce the date from which the new rates will kick in.

has introduced two new plans for Rs 999 and Rs 1,999. The Rs 999 plan will offer 250 minutes of free calling every day and will come with a validity of 220 days. But this plan does not include free data or free SMS along with it. The Rs 1,999 plan also has 250 minutes calling limit but it comes with 3GB data every day and Caller Ring Back Tone facility. It also offers free subscription of SonylIve for a year.