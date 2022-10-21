JUST IN
Business Standard

Akasa Air launches Agartala-Bengaluru flight via Guwahati on Oct 21

Akasa Air, India's newest airline, on Friday launched its daily flight services in the Agartala-Bengaluru route, via Guwahati

IANS  |  Agartala 

Akasa Air
Akasa Air flight | Photos: PTI & Aneesh Phadnis

Akasa Air, India's newest airline, on Friday launched its daily flight services in the Agartala-Bengaluru route, via Guwahati.

A total of 107 passengers boarded the maiden flight, which was flagged-off by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha at a simple ceremony at Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram airport.

Tripura Transport Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, MBB Airport Director K. C. Meena among others were present in the ceremony.

According to Akasa Air co-founder Belson Coutinho, the airliner, which completed 75 days of commercial operations on Friday, is a low cost start-up and currently operates 7 aircraft to 17 different destinations and the process is on to procure 10 more aircraft.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 23:22 IST

`
