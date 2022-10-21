JUST IN
Crisil Sept-quarter net profit jumps 31% to Rs 148 cr, income up 23.9%
Reliance Jio to announce launch of 5G services in Rajasthan on Saturday

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited will announce the launch of 5G services in Rajasthan from the famous Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town of Rajsamand on Saturday, a company official said.

Topics
Reliance Jio | 5G service in India | rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel (which has tied up with the Tatas) have announced that they are developing a 5G stack, and want to sell it to the world

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited will announce the launch of 5G services in Rajasthan from the famous Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town of Rajsamand on Saturday, a company official said.

Company chairman Akash Ambani will dedicate the services to Srinathji -- the deity of the Ambani family.

The commercial launch will take place later.

"The launch of 5G services will transform the lives of people in Rajasthan. It will make them technology savvy at par with global citizens," the official added.

"We welcome the launch of 5G services. It's 5G for Sriji," said Vishal Baba, mahant of the Nathdwara temple.

Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani had visited the temple last month and promised to launch the services in the state from the temple.

In 2015 too, Mukesh Ambani had paid a visit to Shrinathji temple before the launch of 4G services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 22:45 IST

`
