Alembic Pharma gets USFDA approval to market Pirfenidone tablets

-
ALSO READ
Alembic Pharma reports consolidated PAT at Rs 35 cr in March qtr
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod to market generic product
Alembic Pharmaceuticals joint venture gets USFDA nod for anti-fungal drug
Alembic Pharma gets tentative USFDA approval for depressive disorder drug
Year in review: iPad mini to Realme Pad, best tablets launched in 2021
-
Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Pirfenidone tablets used to treat lung disease in the American market.
The company said it has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Pirfenidone Tablets, 267 mg and 801 mg.
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) Esbriet Tablets, 267 mg and 801 mg, of Genentech, Inc, it added.
Pirfenidone tablets are indicated for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
Alembic had previously received tentative approval for this ANDA. It was one of the first ANDA applicants to submit a substantially complete ANDA with a paragraph IV certification, the drugmaker said.
"Alembic has settled the case with Genetech and will launch its generic as per the terms of the settlement," it added.
As per IQVIA, Pirfenidone tablets -- 267 mg and 801 mg -- have an estimated market size of USD 548 million for the twelve months ending December 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU