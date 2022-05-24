Agri-startup Fasal ties up with IMD for research in weather forecast models

-
ALSO READ
IMD plans pilot project for using drones for weather observations in a year
PM Fasal Beema Yojana to launch a doorstep distribution drive
Skymet weather prediction 2022: Southwest monsoon to be 'normal' at 98%
Temperatures set to rise next fortnight after wet winter, says IMD
Southwest monsoon over entire country expected to be 'normal' in 2022: IMD
-
Agri-startup firm Fasal on Tuesday said it has signed a pact with India Meteorological Department (IMD) for research collaboration on weather forecast models to make farming climate-smart.
The tie-up is aimed at making day-to-day short-term weather forecasts accessible to farmers, the company said in a statement.
A total of 23 radar stations of IMD and about 600 on-ground precision farming devices of Fasal will be harnessed to provide these weather forecasts, it added.
Commenting on the partnership, Fasal founder Shailendra Tiwari said, "This partnership helps us work towards furthering Fasal's mission of making precision farming accessible and affordable to all farmers while removing the guesswork from farming".
KK Singh, Scientist-G and Head, Agromet Advisory Services Division, IMD, said, "The powerful hourly forecast data and precipitation nowcasting models being developed with Fasal will be game-changers in equipping farmers with farm-specific crop intelligence, helping them make informed decisions".
As part of the agreement, Fasal and IMD will work closely on research around precipitation forecasting, validation of weather forecasting models, and dissemination of learning to farmers.
The key scope of the collaboration includes an exchange of hourly short-range models for rainfall probability, rainfall amount, temperature, and humidity using historic Internet of Things (IoT) data and hourly forecast data as well as precipitation nowcasting models.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU