JUST IN
Adani Group has no plans to enter telecom sector: Chief financial officer
HUL Q3 results: Net profit rises 7.9% to Rs 2,481 cr; total income up 16.4%
Look at the kind of authority you wield in terms of dominance: SC to Google
Amazon shuts its charity donation program 'AmazonSmile' as it fails purpose
This CEO raises 'long-standing issue' after passengers miss S'gapore flight
Havells India Q3 net dips 7.3% to Rs 283.52 cr on higher raw material costs
Sebi probes investments between Nippon Mutual Fund, YES Bank: Report
Vikram Kirloskar's daughter Manasi takes over as Toyota Kirloskar Motor VC
Jaguar Land Rover President and MD Rohit Suri to hang boots after 14 yrs
Fintech startups in India raise $5.65 bn in 2022, 47% drop from 2021
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Adani Group has no plans to enter telecom sector: Chief financial officer
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug

The company's product is therapeutically equivalent to AstraZeneca UK's Calquence Capsules (100 mg)

Topics
Alembic Pharmaceuticals | USFDA | cancer drug

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Acalabrutinib Capsules, used in the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma, in the American market.

The company has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Acalabrutinib Capsules (100 mg), the drug maker said in a statement.

The company's product is therapeutically equivalent to AstraZeneca UK's Calquence Capsules (100 mg), it added.

Acalabrutinib Capsules are indicated for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy and treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

According to IQVIA, Acalabrutinib Capsules (100 mg) have an estimated market size of USD 1.5 billion for twelve months ending September 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Alembic Pharmaceuticals

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 16:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.