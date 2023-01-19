JUST IN
Havells India Q3 net dips 7.3% to Rs 283.52 cr on higher raw material costs
Sebi probes investments between Nippon Mutual Fund, YES Bank: Report
Vikram Kirloskar's daughter Manasi takes over as Toyota Kirloskar Motor VC
Jaguar Land Rover President and MD Rohit Suri to hang boots after 14 yrs
Fintech startups in India raise $5.65 bn in 2022, 47% drop from 2021
New brew: Tata group's Amalgamated Plantations to enter tea tourism
Vedanta's Cairn Oil & Gas announces appointment of Nick Walker as new CEO
CMAI inks pact with AREAS for exchange of knowledge on policy, innovation
Swiggy planning fresh layoffs; may cut 8-10% from 6000-strong workforce
Amazon faces over $60K penalty for unsafe warehouse work conditions
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Havells India Q3 net dips 7.3% to Rs 283.52 cr on higher raw material costs
icon-arrow-left
Look at the kind of authority you wield in terms of dominance: SC to Google
Business Standard

Amazon shuts its charity donation program 'AmazonSmile' as it fails purpose

Amazon on Thursday announced that it will shut down its charity donation programme, "AmazonSmile", as it failed to create the impact the company hoped for

Topics
Amazon | Charity | ecommerce

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Amazon
Amazon to shut its charity donation program 'AmazonSmile', fails purpose

Amazon on Thursday announced that it will shut down its charity donation programme, "AmazonSmile", as it failed to create the impact the company hoped for.

The company plans to wind down AmazonSmile by February 20.

"In 2013, we launched AmazonSmile to make it easier for customers to support their favourite charities. However, after almost a decade, the programme has not grown to create the impact that we had originally hoped. With so many eligible organisations -- more than 1 million globally -- our ability to have an impact was often spread too thin," Amazon said in a notice to customers posted to its website.

However, the company said it will continue to grow and invest in other areas where they have seen it can make a meaningful change -- from building affordable housing to providing access to computer science education for students in underserved communities, and more.

The tech giant further mentioned that once AmazonSmile closes, charities will still be able to seek support from Amazon customers by creating their own wish lists.

Meanwhile, Amazon also started notifying its employees affected by its new round of layoffs, as a part of its plan to reduce its headcount by around 18,000 people.

It however, remains unclear as to how many employees are being affected in this particular round, but the company already laid off 2,300 employees in Washington of which the majority worked in Seattle, where one of the company's headquarters is located.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amazon

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 16:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.