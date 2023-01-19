JUST IN
Havells India Q3 net dips 7.3% to Rs 283.52 cr on higher raw material costs
Asian Paints December quarter net profit rises 6.4% to Rs 1,097 crore
Surya Roshni Q3 net up over two-fold to Rs 89.6 cr; revenue at Rs 2,021 cr
Q3 preview: Metal firms' sales likely to flatten, profits may plunge
IndusInd Bank's Q3 net profit increases 58% YoY on firm loan growth
Central Bank Q3 net rises 64.16% at Rs 458 cr on improved margins
Results preview: 2W, PV auto firms to see muted sequential growth in Q3
Tata Investment Corp Q3 PAT drops 12.5% to Rs 35 cr, total expenses up
Metro Brands Q3 net profit up 11.2% to Rs 113 cr; revenue from ops jump
ICICI Lombard's net profit rises 11% in Q3 on strong premium income
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Look at the kind of authority you wield in terms of dominance: SC to Google
icon-arrow-left
Adani Group has no plans to enter telecom sector: Chief financial officer
Business Standard

HUL Q3 results: Net profit rises 7.9% to Rs 2,481 cr; total income up 16.4%

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,300 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal

Topics
Hindustan Unilever Limited | Q3 results | Hindustan Unilever

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hindustan Unilever, HUL
HUL's total expenses were at Rs 12,225 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 10,329 crore in the year-ago period

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Thursday reported a 7.9 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,481 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,300 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its consolidated total income during the quarter under review rose 16.35 per cent to Rs 15,707 crore against Rs 13,499 crore a year ago, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a regulatory filing.

HUL's total expenses were at Rs 12,225 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 10,329 crore in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the result, HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta said the company has sustained its strong momentum and had yet another quarter of solid all-round performance.

"Our consistent performance is reflective of our strategic clarity, the strength of our brands, excellence in execution, and dynamic financial management," he added.

Looking forward, Mehta said, "We are cautiously optimistic in the near term and believe that the worst of inflation is behind us. This should aid in a gradual recovery of consumer demand".

"We remain focused on managing our business with agility and continue growing our consumer franchise whilst maintaining margins in a healthy range. We stay confident of the medium to the long-term potential of the Indian FMCG sector and HUL's ability to deliver consistent, competitive, profitable and responsible growth," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hindustan Unilever Limited

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 16:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.