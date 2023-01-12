JUST IN
OTPC inks pact to develop 250 MW battery energy storage system in Assam
Alibaba Group sells Paytm stake worth $125 million through block deal

Paytm's stock fell as much as 8.8% to 528 rupees in afternoon trading, and was last down 5.8% as of 2:37 p.m. IST

Topics
Alibaba | Alibaba-Paytm | Paytm

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

PayTm
Photo: Shutterstock

BENGALURU (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group sold a 3.1% stake in Indian digital payments firm Paytm worth $125 million through a block deal on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Alibaba, which held a 6.26% stake in Paytm as at end-September, sold the stake at 536.95 rupees apiece, the source said.

Paytm's stock fell as much as 8.8% to 528 rupees in afternoon trading, and was last down 5.8% as of 2:37 p.m. IST.

Morgan Stanley advised Alibaba on the deal, the source said.

Alibaba and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

 

(Reporting by Sriram Mani in Mumbai, Nishit Navin in Bengaluru)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 15:46 IST

`
