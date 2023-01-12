Alibaba Group sells Paytm stake worth $125 million through block deal

BENGALURU (Reuters) - China's Group sold a 3.1% stake in Indian digital payments firm worth $125 million through a block deal on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Alibaba, which held a 6.26% stake in as at end-September, sold the stake at 536.95 rupees apiece, the source said.

Paytm's stock fell as much as 8.8% to 528 rupees in afternoon trading, and was last down 5.8% as of 2:37 p.m. IST.

Morgan Stanley advised on the deal, the source said.

and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Sriram Mani in Mumbai, Nishit Navin in Bengaluru)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)