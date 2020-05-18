All for liquidity: Watch every rupee, chase dues, and refinance debt

Raise, refinance and preserve — this is the new mantra for most companies as liquidity is the new king. From chasing receivables to cutting down on discretionary spending, companies are counting every rupee.

While refinancing existing debt with cheaper options is the preferred route, companies are also looking to cut discretionary spending, follow up on payables and invest in digitization to manage cash better. The Reserve Bank of India’s Targeted Long Term Repo Operations (TLTROs) of Rs 1 trillion and then Rs 25,000 crore has made a huge borrowing window available ...