All telecom operators except BSNL complying with call drop norms: Vaishnaw

All telecom operators except state-owned telecom firm BSNL, only in one circle, have been complying with call drop norms, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has been monitoring the performance of telecom operators at the circle level as a whole through quarterly performance monitoring reports (PMRs) submitted by them against the benchmarks for various quality of service parameters laid down by the regulator.
"As per PMR for Cellular Mobile Telephone Services for the quarter ending December - 2021 of TRAI, all TSPs (telecom service providers) except BSNL in one LSA (West Bengal) are complying with both the benchmarks related to drop call rate (DCR)," the minister said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
He said the Department of Telecommunications has launched an interactive voice response system (IVRS) wherein around 5.67 crore subscribers have been individually contacted since December 2016 for feedback on call drop.
