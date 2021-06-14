Amara Raja Batteries to diversify into emerging energy opportunities

-
ALSO READ
Amara Raja Batteries dips 8% on disappointing operational performance in Q3
Amara Raja starts work on lithium-ion cells, sets up tech hub at Tirupati
Amara Raja Batteries' Q4 net rises 38% to Rs 189 crore on robust sales
Valuations factor in robust volume outlook for Amara Raja
Amara Raja Batteries stock falls 6.5% in intraday trade on block deals
-
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (ARBL) on Monday announced energy and mobility as its strategic focus going forward to capitalise on emerging opportunities.
It announced expansion of lead acid batteries business and establishment of a new energy strategic business unit encompassing lithium cell and battery pack, EV chargers, energy storage systems, advanced home energy solutions and related products and services.
"The company is well poised to build on its strengths and create multiple new growth engines in new energy space," said Vice Chairman Jayadev Galla who is poised to become the new Chairman as Founder Chairman Ramachandra Galla has decided not to seek reappointment after 36 years at the helm.
The company's board of directors has also inducted gen-next leaders Harshavardhana Gourineni and Vikramadithya Gourineni as executive directors to actively drive the transition to 'Energy & Mobility' initiative.
S Vijayanand, with his proven track record of performance, will take charge as President (New Energy).
Jayadev Galla said the board unanimously believes new energy will provide substantial thrust over the coming decade. However, there remains a strong conviction on long-term potential of lead acid batteries business.
The vital role played by lead acid technology across a variety of applications provide significant growth opportunity in both the domestic and international markets. On the other hand, the emergence of lithium as an alternative energy storage technology opens up new and exciting growth opportunities.
"The ARBL board has decided to future-proof our business by repositioning ARBL as an energy and mobility player. The board believes that ARBL has to invest in a portfolio of businesses to maintain its technological and business leadership," he said in a statement.
ARBL said the government's Rs 18,000 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cells provides a significant impetus for building a domestic supply chain for lithium and other advanced cell chemistries to serve the fast-growing EV and renewable energy sectors.
The company said it plans to invest in a bouquet of products and services to accelerate its transformation to an energy and mobility solutions provider.
In the quarter ended March, ARBL reported profit before tax of Rs 259 crore, up from Rs 178 crore in the year-ago period.
The company supplies automotive batteries under OE relationships to Ashok Leyland, Ford India, Honda, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors. Its industrial and automotive batteries are exported to countries in the Indian Ocean Rim.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU