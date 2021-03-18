Amazon and Cloudtail, Appario related as preferred sellers: CCI lawyer

-
ALSO READ
Amazon-Flipkart probe: Want to create level playing field, says CCI lawyer
Explained: Has Amazon actually broken e-commerce regulations in India?
Festival season sales: Over 50% consumers to shop online, says survey
CCI appeals in SC against HC's stay on probe against Amazon, Flipkart
Draft e-commerce policy: Investments by large players may take a hit
-
A lawyer for the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday told the Karnataka High Court that Amazon and Appario and Cloudtail are related, arguing that the e-commerce giant gives the "preferred sellers" priority and pushes down others in search results.
Cloudtail, one of the largest sellers on Amazon India, is owned by Prione Business Services, a joint venture between the e-commerce company and Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy’s Catamaran Ventures. Appario Retail is a subsidiary of Frontizo, which is a joint venture between Amazon and the Patni Group.
The High Court is hearing two petitions by Amazon and Flipkart to quash a probe ordered by the CCI for alleged violations of competition laws. Madhavi Divan, additional solicitor general, told the court about allegations of predatory pricing, deep discounts and favouring preferred sellers against Amazon and Flipkart.
She alleged firms were selling their own private labelled brands and inventory at discounts, according to law platform Bar & Bench.
“Non preferred sellers are pushed down in search results as preferred sellers are given a priority (such as Appario and Cloudtail),” said Divan, according to Bar & Bench.
Divan, who appeared for CCI, said an important aspect that should be looked into is whether there is any manipulation of the algorithm to favour Appario or Cloudtail.
Divan contended that e-commerce firms have several exclusive tie-ups with smartphone brands. She argued that such exclusivity eliminates competitors and this violates the Competition Act.
She said discounting practices have an impact on the offline market also. She informed the court that there are high entry barriers in the online market as Flipkart and Amazon hold 80 per cent space.
During Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, large discounts are offered.
Divan alleged that USA’s Walmart, the parent company of Flipkart, had abused its dominant position in Germany, Australia and other places. The size of Amazon and Flipkart would affect micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India.
The court adjourned the matter till March 19.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU