Amazon, BigBasket get approval for liquor delivery in West Bengal: Report

E-commerce giants and Alibaba-backed have got the approval to deliver in West Bengal, according to a document.

Online grocery platform said this will be the company's first foray into the country's delivery segment. The clearance also signals Amazon's entry into the space, likely for the first time in India.

State-owned State Beverages Corporation Ltd (BevCo) invited the two to sign the agreements for empanelment for home delivery after finding them eligible, according to a notice dated June 19.

BevCo, the sole wholesaler of in West Bengal, also invited two Kolkata-based -- Senrysa Technologies Pvt Ltd and Golden Goenka Commerce Pvt Ltd for the signing of agreements.

Asked when would start operations, its CEO Hari Menon told PTI, "I cannot confirm now how soon we will start, but yes it will be the first for the company."



did not comment on the approval.

Food ordering platforms Zomato and Swiggy have already started delivering alcohol in in Kolkata and Siliguri after getting the required approvals, followed by the signing of agreements.

Retailer Spencer's and HipBar have also joined the fray as the government allowed home delivery of alcohol to reduce footfall at stores amid the outbreak.

Another eight lesser-known companies, who expressed interest in alcohol delivery, have been asked by BevCo to demonstrate the capabilities of their platforms in executing online orders.

was the first state in the country to allow home delivery of liquor by online platforms.