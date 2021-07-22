Amazon Business offers deals to Indian businesses for Prime Day sale event

-
ALSO READ
Amazon to host flagship sale event Prime Day in India on July 26-27
New Amazon service delivers prime customers' weekly orders at one go
In pictures: 11 women who were the 'firsts' in their field in 2021
RBI restricts Mastercard from onboarding new domestic customers
RBI bars Mastercard from onboarding new customers in India from July 22
-
Amazon Business, the B2B marketplace on the e-commerce platform is hosting various deals for business buyers as part of Prime Day event in India on July 26 and 27.
During Prime Day, Amazon Business customers can access a wide range of new launches from categories. These include smartphones, laptops, printers, electronics, appliances, home and kitchen products from top brands like OnePlus, Intel, AMD, Bajaj, Anchor, bOAt, Kimberly Clark and Zebronics.
Amazon Business customers can use Prime Day to plan for all kinds of long- and short-term business purchases with savings on account of bulk discounts, deals and GST invoice for input tax credit.
“As we strive through challenging and unprecedented times, I’m humbled to see how Amazon Business has played a crucial role in enabling and supporting small businesses in India to get back on their feet,” said Peter George, Director, Amazon Business. “This year’s Prime Day is an opportunity for our MSME customers to save big on their business purchases and bring down their purchasing cost.”
This Prime Day, Amazon Business aims to empower MSMEs by offering over 150 million GST-enabled products across top categories to cater to their distinct business needs. There are over 370,000 sellers selling to business customers on Amazon Business.
Amazon Business also helps MSMEs run their business more efficiently by helping them manage their indirect spends effectively. This includes competitive pricing and business-friendly features like multi-user accounts and approvals, spend analytics and delivery through Amazon’s fulfilment network.
In addition to GSTIN, business customers can now register on Amazon Business through their Business PAN and avail all the benefits offered by Amazon Business. The platform has also launched the ‘Bill to Ship to’ feature where customers can claim GST credit on their billing address for their pan-India shipments. This feature allows customers to consolidate the tax credit to one state and make use of GST credit more effectively.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU