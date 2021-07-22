Amazon Business offers deals to Indian businesses for Prime Day sale event

Business, the B2B marketplace on the e-commerce platform is hosting various deals for business buyers as part of Prime Day event in India on July 26 and 27.

During Prime Day, Business customers can access a wide range of new launches from categories. These include smartphones, laptops, printers, electronics, appliances, home and kitchen products from top brands like OnePlus, Intel, AMD, Bajaj, Anchor, bOAt, Kimberly Clark and Zebronics.

Business customers can use Prime Day to plan for all kinds of long- and short-term business purchases with savings on account of bulk discounts, deals and GST invoice for input tax credit.

“As we strive through challenging and unprecedented times, I’m humbled to see how Amazon Business has played a crucial role in enabling and supporting small businesses in India to get back on their feet,” said Peter George, Director, Amazon Business. “This year’s Prime Day is an opportunity for our MSME customers to save big on their business purchases and bring down their purchasing cost.”

This Prime Day, Amazon Business aims to empower MSMEs by offering over 150 million GST-enabled products across top categories to cater to their distinct business needs. There are over 370,000 sellers selling to business customers on Amazon Business.

Amazon Business also helps MSMEs run their business more efficiently by helping them manage their indirect spends effectively. This includes competitive pricing and business-friendly features like multi-user accounts and approvals, spend analytics and delivery through Amazon’s fulfilment network.

In addition to GSTIN, business customers can now register on Amazon Business through their Business PAN and avail all the benefits offered by Amazon Business. The platform has also launched the ‘Bill to Ship to’ feature where customers can claim GST credit on their billing address for their pan-India shipments. This feature allows customers to consolidate the tax credit to one state and make use of GST credit more effectively.