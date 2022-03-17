Amazon closes $8.5-bn MGM deal after regulators decline to oppose It

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft takes Surface Laptop Studio pre-order in India, sale begins Mar 8
Hijab-clad students asked to leave college premises by principal in Udupi
DAMEPL seeks HC order to DMRC to deposit Rs 6,208 cr available in escrow
Driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Pink Line flagged off
Tata-Siemens JV to build 23-km Metro line for Pune via PPP mode
-
Amazon.com Inc. said it closed the $8.5 billion acquisition of film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer after regulators declined to challenge the deal, cementing the company’s biggest takeover in five years.
The closing, announced Thursday in a statement on the company’s website, marks the latest deal by a U.S. technology giant to win approval despite criticism that the companies have been able to gobble up smaller firms with little pushback from competition enforcers.
European Union regulators signed off on the MGM deal Tuesday after finding it posed no competition problems. In the U.S., the deadline for the Federal Trade Commission to challenge the deal before the deal closed passed without the agency taking action.
The FTC still has the authority to sue to block the deal in the future if a majority of commissioners vote to file a lawsuit. The commission is currently split between two Republicans and two Democrats, including Chair Lina Khan, while President Joe Biden’s nominee for the fifth seat awaits Senate confirmation.
Amazon shares were little changed at $3,062.67 at 9:35 a.m. in New York.
Amazon agreed in May to buy MGM to deepen its library of streaming content, one of the perks of membership in the company’s Prime delivery service. MGM, the studio behind the James Bond franchise, adds a back catalog of 25,000 hours that Amazon could divvy up between its Prime Video offering, or its free-to-stream, ad-supported IMDb TV.
The takeover is Amazon’s biggest acquisition since it agreed to buy Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.7 billion. In 2020 and 2021, alone, Amazon spent a combined $24 billion on video and music for its streaming services.
Previously, Amazon has acquired smaller startups it perceived as a threat -- footwear seller Zappos, for example, or Diapers.com parent Quidsi. Amazon also has snatched up-and-comers in new business lines, such as the game platform Twitch or Kiva, which makes warehouse robots.
About a month after the deal was announced, Biden named Khan to lead the FTC, putting a fierce critic of Amazon in charge of the agency. Khan rose to prominence in the antitrust world with a 2017 paper she wrote as a law student about Amazon’s dominance. Titled “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox,” it traced how the online retailer came to control key infrastructure of the digital economy and how traditional antitrust analysis fails to consider the danger to competition posed by the company.
Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jennifer Rie said in a research note that even if Khan is able to secure a majority vote to challenge the MGM deal, the agency would likely lose in court. The deal doesn’t unduly concentrate any market or significantly alter the competitive dynamic in video content or streaming, Rie said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU