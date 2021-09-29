Amazon expands Fresh infra in 14 cities for 2 hr home delivery of groceries

-
E-commerce firm Amazon India has made a significant expansion of its network providing the specialized infrastructure for Amazon Fresh – its ultra-fast 2-hour delivery service of daily essentials and groceries.
With the expansion, the company has more than doubled processing capacity since last year and now has 35 dedicated sites across 14 cities in India. These include New Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Thane, Vashi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Pune, Bangalore, Mysore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. It has also expanded infrastructure across other
types of buildings that enable fulfilment of customer orders, creating direct and indirect local job opportunities, for which hiring has begun already.
“Our customers have continued to rely on us for fast and safe deliveries of their daily essentials,” said Prakash Dutta, vice president, fulfilment operations and supply chain, Amazon India. “The expansion of the specialized network for Amazon Fresh will enable us to reach more customers across the country. This investment in infrastructure also creates job opportunities in the 14 cities where we fulfil, process, and deliver Amazon Fresh items to tens of thousands of customers every day.”
With this expansion, the company now has nearly 1 million square feet of dedicated space for the storage and fulfilment of tens of thousands of curated items in the Amazon Fresh selection. These buildings are designed to ensure the safe storage of products and processing of customer orders with state-of-the-art equipment and technology. This includes dedicated storage infrastructure for dry grocery, fruits and vegetables and chilled and frozen items with specialized temperature-controlled rooms for each of these categories. The company has also integrated gel pad freezers in delivery vehicles for last-mile delivery of frozen and chilled items.
With these enhancements to Amazon’s Fresh service, customers can now shop for a wide range of selections including fruits and vegetables, frozen and chilled products like dairy and meats, dry grocery items, beauty, baby, personal care and pet products, all with the convenience of 2-hour delivery slots from 6 am to midnight.
All customers get free scheduled 2-hour delivery on all orders over Rs 600. Orders below this threshold can be placed with a delivery fee of Rs 29, and there is no minimum order value to shop from sellers offering products on the Amazon Fresh store. Customers can discover the store by clicking on the Fresh icon on the Amazon.in app, desktop or mobile browser and enter an immersive Grocery shopping experience.
