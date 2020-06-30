Amazon expands its pantry service to more than 300 cities in India

E-commerce firm in on Tuesday announced the expansion of its ‘ Pantry’ to over 300 cities across the country. Customers in Allahabad, Bareilly, Churu, Deogarh, Gonda and Jammu can now order groceries on Pantry. The other places include Jhansi, Kathua, Rajkot and Shimla.



Customers get curated grocery and everyday essentials from Amazon Pantry. The firm said the customers are able to get these items at prices with savings of up to 35 per cent on monthly groceries of staples and branded fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products. They can choose from a selection of 3,000 products from more than 200 brands and get them at their doorstep in 1-2 days.



“Amazon Pantry has become popular with customers as it fulfils their grocery demands and gives them great savings,” said Saurabh Srivastava, director, category management, Amazon India. “With this expansion, customers in more than 300 cities and towns can get access to safe doorstep delivery of grocery essentials,” he said.



In select cities of Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune, customers can also choose from convenient time slots to schedule their Pantry deliveries.



Amazon Pantry will now be available to customers at more than 10,000 pin codes. In the last few months, hundreds of towns like Bharatpur in Rajasthan, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, Fatehabad in Haryana and Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh were added to help customers order groceries online and get safe doorstep delivery. Sellers participating on Amazon Pantry offer selections ranging across staples, cooking essentials, snacks, beverages, and packaged food. The other products include household supplies, personal care, pet food and baby products.