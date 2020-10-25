Amazon gets interim relief; arbitration panel puts RIL-Future deal on hold

-
ALSO READ
Amazon's arbitration proceedings against Future Group may start from Nov
Amazon notice to Future on RIL deal: India's raging retail war explained
Future group, Amazon to initiate arbitration proceedings over RIL deal
Verdict on Amazon arbitration plea over Future-RIL deal expected soon
Private equity firm Blackstone seeks clarity on Reliance-Future deal
-
Amazon on Sunday won an interim award against its partner Future group selling retail business to Reliance Industries Ltd for Rs 24,713 crore after a Singapore-based single judge arbitration panel put the deal on hold.
Amazon had dragged Future to arbitration after the Kishore Biyani group firm had agreed to sell businesses to billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance.
Passing an interim award in favour of Amazon, V K Rajah - the sole arbitrator in the Amazon vs Future vs Reliance arbitration matter - has asked the Future group to put the deal on hold and said that the deal cannot go through until it finally decides the matter.
Confirming the development, an Amazon spokesperson said that the arbitration panel has granted the reliefs sought by it and expect an expeditious conclusion of the arbitration process.
"We welcome the award of the Emergency Arbitrator. We are grateful for the order which grants all the reliefs that were sought. We remain committed to an expeditious conclusion of the arbitration process," said Amazon spokesperson.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU