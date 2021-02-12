Amazon India to integrate Pantry, Fresh services to simplify grocery

-
Amazon India on Friday said it is integrating its 'Pantry' and 'Fresh' services in cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Mysore, to offer a simplified grocery shopping experience to customers.
It will be available for customers in Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mysore over the next two weeks and other cities where Fresh is serving in the coming months, a statement said.
In the remaining 290 cities, customers will continue to be able to shop for dry grocery selection on Amazon Pantry, it added.
In the integrated online store, customers can shop for a wide range of selection, including fruits and vegetables, frozen and chilled products like dairy and meats, dry grocery items, beauty, baby, personal care and pet products, while having the convenience of two-hour delivery slots from 6 am to midnight.
Amazon Fresh will now offer customers supermarket selection along with hundreds of Pantry deals from sellers, including super-value packs.
"Customers love the two-hour convenience of Fresh for daily grocery and unmatched Pantry savings when they shop for dry grocery. We are excited to integrate these services in a single online grocery store thus allowing customers to enjoy unmatched convenience and value," Amazon India Director (Category Management) Siddharth Nambiar said.
The company said there will be no minimum order value for customers shopping at the integrated Fresh store. For its two-hour express delivery service, orders of Rs 600 and above will be delivered without charges while those under Rs 600 will have a delivery charge of Rs 29.
The online grocery segment has witnessed strong growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic as people logged onto digital platforms to order household items while practising social distancing.
The segment also witnessed growth as e-commerce platforms were allowed to deliver only grocery and healthcare items during the lockdown that was put in place in March last year to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.
