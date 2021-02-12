PC Jeweller reports rise in consolidated Q3 PAT at Rs 129.64 crore

-
ALSO READ
Income Tax department searches hotelier, jeweller in Jammu and Kashmir
India PC market clocks 9.2% growth to 3.4 mn units in Sept quarter: IDC
Covid-19 impact: Worst over, but auto, retail, real estate still ailing
Passenger vehicle retail sales increase 24 pc in December: FADA
Out of the driving seat
-
Jewellery manufacturer and retailer PC Jeweller on Friday reported a surge in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 129.64 crore during the quarter ended December.
PC Jewellers PAT stood at Rs 35.61 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2019-20, the company said in a BSE filing.
The company's consolidated revenue from operations declined 13.88 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 1,467.21 crore as compared to Rs 1,703.86 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.
The retail industry as a whole has been adversely impacted due to COVID-19 and consequent lockdown resulting out of it, the company stated.
It said the group has faced significant headwinds due to the pandemic impacting the operations owing to store closures and complete lockdown.
Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 30.75 apiece, up 4.59 per cent on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU