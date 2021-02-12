Baytree Investments sells Bajaj Consumer Care shares worth Rs 249 cr

-
Baytree Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd on Friday sold more than 98 lakh shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd worth over Rs 249 crore through an open market transaction.
Baytree Investments is a subsidiary of Singapore-headquartered Temasek.
As per the bulk deal data available on the BSE,Baytree Investments offloaded 98.63 lakh shares of the company at an average price of Rs 252.81 apiece. This took the total deal value to Rs 249.36 crore.
According to the company's latest shareholding pattern, Baytree Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd held 6.69 per cent stake in Bajaj Consumer Care as a public shareholder.
On Friday, stocks of Bajaj Consumer Care settled 7.34 per cent lower at Rs 244.80 on the BSE.
