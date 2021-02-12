Baytree Investments sells Bajaj Consumer Care shares worth Rs 249 cr

Baytree (Mauritius) Pte Ltd on Friday sold more than 98 lakh shares of Ltd worth over Rs 249 crore through an open market transaction.

Baytree is a subsidiary of Singapore-headquartered Temasek.

As per the bulk deal data available on the BSE,Baytree offloaded 98.63 lakh shares of the company at an average price of Rs 252.81 apiece. This took the total deal value to Rs 249.36 crore.

According to the company's latest shareholding pattern, Baytree Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd held 6.69 per cent stake in as a public shareholder.

On Friday, stocks of settled 7.34 per cent lower at Rs 244.80 on the BSE.

