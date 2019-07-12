JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Advertising firm WPP to sell 60% stake in Kantar to Bain Capital for $4 bn
Business Standard

Amazon invests Rs 51 crore in Qdigi Services to bolster after-sales

Quess Corp had acquired HCL Computing Products from HCL Infosystems last year and renamed it Qdigi

Neha Alawadhi  |  New Delhi 

Amazon
Representative Image

Amazon has invested Rs 50.99 crore in Qdigi Services, a unit of integrated business service provider Quess Corp, in a move to bolster after-sales and back-end services for mobile phones and electronic items.

The unit specialises in providing after-sales services for consumer products such as mobile phones, electronics, and durables with an extensive service network across the country, comprising walk-in-centres and authorised service providers.

Quess Corp had acquired HCL Computing Products from HCL Infosystems last year and renamed it Qdigi. Quess Corp shares rose as much as 18 per cent on investment news on Friday.
First Published: Fri, July 12 2019. 21:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU