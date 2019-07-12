Amazon invests Rs 51 crore in Qdigi Services to bolster after-sales

-
ALSO READ
Quess Corp surges 18% on preferential share allotment to Amazon
Quess Corp nears record low; stock tanks 11% on heavy volumes
Amazon plans to launch around 1,000 new products on Prime Day sale
Despite immediate challenges, HCL Tech a good bet for long-term investors
HCL Tech Q4 preview: Margins to remain muted; revenue growth guidance eyed
-
Amazon has invested Rs 50.99 crore in Qdigi Services, a unit of integrated business service provider Quess Corp, in a move to bolster after-sales and back-end services for mobile phones and electronic items.
The unit specialises in providing after-sales services for consumer products such as mobile phones, electronics, and durables with an extensive service network across the country, comprising walk-in-centres and authorised service providers.
Quess Corp had acquired HCL Computing Products from HCL Infosystems last year and renamed it Qdigi. Quess Corp shares rose as much as 18 per cent on investment news on Friday.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU