Amazon plans to launch around 1,000 new products on Prime Day sale

This July, giant will provide its Prime members in 18 countries in a 48-hour long sale, in which it is planning to launch around 1,000 new products. Now in its third year in India, Prime Day would start at midnight on July 15. Last time, the sale ran for 36 hours.

said it would include more than a million deals this year. The company has seen a major uptick in Prime membership, with the numbers almost doubling in the past two years, coming mostly from tier-III Indian towns.

The firm globally has more than 100 million Prime members. While does not divulged numbers country wise, experts believe that the membership base in India could be around 10 million.

The company is running Prime Day across its online marketplace — Prime Video as well as Amazon Prime Music. On Prime Now, members in Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad enjoy ultra-fast two-hour delivery of consumer electronics, Amazon Devices, everyday essentials and more. “Our vision is that Prime Day should be the absolute best time for a member where he can enjoy shopping and can get some of the best deals,” said Amit Agarwal, senior vice-president and country manager, Amazon India.

A host of firms are planning to launch products during the 48-hour period, including OnePlus, Samsung M40, Oppo F11 pro, LG W30 phones, latest laptops, powered by Intel - HP, i3, Windows touch laptop and Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop.