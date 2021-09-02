Amazon to host first-ever Career Day in India, over 8,000 direct jobs ready

Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, will host its first-ever Day in India on September 16. This virtual and interactive event will bring together Amazon leadership and employees to share what makes Amazon an exciting workplace. The company would also showcase how it is steadfast in its commitment to help India unleash its true potential in the 21st century.

Amazon said it is currently hiring for more than 8000 direct across 35 cities in the country, including cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurgaon, and Mumbai. The other cities include Kolkata, Noida, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Pune, and Surat. These job opportunities are spread across corporate, technology, customer service, and operations roles.

Day will feature interesting and informative sessions including a fireside chat with Amazon CEO, Andy Jassy, who will share his own experience and advice for job-seekers.

“Our commitment in India is that we will create around 20 lakh direct and indirect by 2025,” said Deepti Varma, HR Leader, Corporate, APAC, and MENA, Amazon, in an interview. “We've already created around 10 lakh direct and indirect Even during the pandemic, we had nearly created around 3 lakh direct and indirect across technologies, content creation, retail, logistics, and manufacturing. The whole Career Day event is designed to support all job seekers when they are looking for new jobs or sometimes they're also wanting to transition into a different career. This is an opportunity for them to understand Amazon better.”

Besides India, Amazon is hosting the event for the first time in countries such as Japan, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, UK, and Canada. “From the past two years, Career Day has been hosted in the US. Looking at the response the event was receiving across different Amazon geographies, we decided that we will scale it up beyond the U.S,” said Varma.

As part of the event, besides multiple global and India-focused sessions, 140 Amazon recruiters will conduct 2000 free, one-on-one career coaching sessions with job seekers across the country. The recruiters will offer advice on how to approach the job search process effectively, resume-building skills, and interview tips that will help candidates in their search for the right jobs.

“We are seeking passionate builders out there to join us in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to digitally transform India,” said Amit Agarwal, global senior vice president and country head, “This Career Day, we look forward to sharing our long-term commitment to tapping into India’s potential in the 21 st century, and career opportunities to empower and enable this legacy.”

With festivity around the corner, are scaling up their hiring initiatives. Experts such as Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and EVP at staffing firm TeamLease Services, said India Inc’s intent to hire increases to 38 per cent in Q2 as volume hiring is back in vogue.

" being allowed to operate without restrictions has facilitated more and more small businesses that have learnt the ropes of door delivering products, services and amenities via hyper-local delivery apps to get back on their feet," said Chakraborty. "Businesses require young, skilled talent to ramp up operations and sales."

Chakraborty said after the ebbing of the second wave in the country, the industry appears to be bullish about the growth in festivity season demand led by a rebound in consumer confidence and sentiments. She said for e-commerce sectors in particular and the economy in general, the rise in revenue volumes is attributed to reduced restrictions, increased vaccinations, availability of bumper festive offers and discounts and surge in online shopping by the demographic dividend.

"As such expanded their operations to penetrate deeper into the smaller towns, their supply chain and logistics considerably ramped up paving way for more seasonal hiring (about 25-30 per cent as per reports) across tier-2 and tier-3 cities," said Chakraborty.

Amazon today employs over 1 lakh professionals across diverse areas like engineering, applied sciences, business management, supply chain and operations. The other such areas include finance, HR to analytics, content creation and acquisition, marketing, real estate, corporate security, video, and music. India is the second-largest technology hub for Amazon with Indian talent innovating for not just India, but also globally.

Amazon said it will continue to align with the government’s focus to further job creation and skilling initiatives across the country. The firm said it would help maximiSe the demographic dividend of the nation, riding on the large youth population.

Amazon's scaling up hiring in India comes at a time when it has been reported that chief executive Andy Jassy has said the company is planning to hire 55,000 people for corporate and technology roles globally in the coming months. That is reportedly equal to more than a third of Google's headcount as of June 30, and close to all of Facebook's.