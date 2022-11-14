Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic cancer treatment medication

-
ALSO READ
SC issues notice to Centre on plea alleging shortage of anti-HIV drugs
Glenmark Pharma arm gets final USFDA nod for birth control capsules
Alembic Pharma Q2 net profit dips 19% to Rs 133 crore on higher expenses
Alembic Pharma receive USFDA approval to market drug for skin treatment
What is 'click chemistry' that won chemist trio 2022 Nobel Prize?
-
Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Cyclophosphamide capsules, used in the treatment of different kinds of cancers, in the American market.
The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its product which is a generic version of Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc product, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.
Cyclophosphamide capsules is an alkylating drug indicated for the treatment of malignant disease and minimal change nephrotic syndrome in pediatric patients.
According to IQVIA, cyclophosphamide capsules, 25 mg and 50 mg, have an estimated market size of USD 8 million in the US for twelve months ending Sep 2022.
Shares of the drug firm were trading 1.32 per cent down at Rs 630.35 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 14:37 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU