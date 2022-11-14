JUST IN
Unicorn startup Darwinbox may go for IPO in next 3 years: Co-founder
Tata Sons start process to bring all its airlines under one roof: Report
Paytm on path to profitability; Oct loan disbursement up 387% YoY: CEO
Prakash Subramanian joins hedge fund Millennium Capital as India CEO
Venture Catalysts says it has funded 54 start-ups at over $50 mn valuation
Kalrock Capital says raids on promoter will not impact Jet revival
Infosys circulates three-phase work-from-office plan internally: Report
Street Signs: Nykaa 5:1 bonus issue, all eyes on Paytm and Delhivery & more
RIL's logistics foray rides on growing retail print, govt supply-chain push
BYJU's expects 3-fold revenue growth, losses halved in FY 2022: Official
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Unicorn startup Darwinbox may go for IPO in next 3 years: Co-founder
Business Standard

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic cancer treatment medication

The company has received approval from the USFDA to market its product which is a generic version of Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc product, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

Topics
Alembic Pharmaceuticals | USFDA | cancer treatment

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

pharma, medicine, drugs
Cyclophosphamide capsules is an alkylating drug indicated for the treatment of malignant disease and minimal change nephrotic syndrome in pediatric patients.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Cyclophosphamide capsules, used in the treatment of different kinds of cancers, in the American market.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its product which is a generic version of Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc product, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

Cyclophosphamide capsules is an alkylating drug indicated for the treatment of malignant disease and minimal change nephrotic syndrome in pediatric patients.

According to IQVIA, cyclophosphamide capsules, 25 mg and 50 mg, have an estimated market size of USD 8 million in the US for twelve months ending Sep 2022.

Shares of the drug firm were trading 1.32 per cent down at Rs 630.35 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Alembic Pharmaceuticals

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 14:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.