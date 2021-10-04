Amrutanjan Healthcare ropes in Mirabai, Punia as brand ambassadors

Amrutanjan Healthcare on Monday said it has signed the Tokyo Olympic weightlifting Silver medalist Mirabai Chanu and wrestling Bronze medalist as brand ambassadors for products in its pain management range.

Chanu and Punia will endorse the company's portfolio of advanced body pain management products, which includes Back Pain Roll-On, Joint Muscle Spray, and Pain Patch, Amrutanjan Healthcare said in a statement.

As part of the partnership, the brand ambassadors will feature in a series of campaigns, including television and digital commercials for these products, it added.

"The company is now focused on growing its portfolio by offering more superior pain management products that come with performance-based claims backed by scientific clinical trials. As a proud Indian brand, it gives us immense pleasure to sign our Olympic champions as our brand ambassadors," Amrutanjan Healthcare Chairman and MD S Sambhu Prasad said.

Chanu said, I am very excited to partner with Amrutanjan to promote their portfolio of pain management products".

The company did not share any financial details of the deal.

"As a high-performance athlete, I am always looking for any edge that I can get over my competition and am looking forward to using Amrutanjan's Joint Muscle + Spray to help me in relieving joint, muscle, and overall body pain," Punia said.

