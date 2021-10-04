Amrutanjan Healthcare ropes in Mirabai, Punia as brand ambassadors

-
ALSO READ
Like IPL, India needs a league for wrestling too, says Bajrang Punia
Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu gets rousing welcome in Imphal
Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu to be face of Adidas 'Stay in Play' campaign
Olympic effect: Mirabai already seeing heightened interest in weightlifting
Vice president hails Mirabai Chanu for winning silver medal at Olympics
-
Amrutanjan Healthcare on Monday said it has signed the Tokyo Olympic weightlifting Silver medalist Mirabai Chanu and wrestling Bronze medalist Bajrang Punia as brand ambassadors for products in its pain management range.
Chanu and Punia will endorse the company's portfolio of advanced body pain management products, which includes Back Pain Roll-On, Joint Muscle Spray, and Pain Patch, Amrutanjan Healthcare said in a statement.
As part of the partnership, the brand ambassadors will feature in a series of campaigns, including television and digital commercials for these products, it added.
"The company is now focused on growing its portfolio by offering more superior pain management products that come with performance-based claims backed by scientific clinical trials. As a proud Indian brand, it gives us immense pleasure to sign our Olympic champions as our brand ambassadors," Amrutanjan Healthcare Chairman and MD S Sambhu Prasad said.
Chanu said, I am very excited to partner with Amrutanjan to promote their portfolio of pain management products".
The company did not share any financial details of the deal.
"As a high-performance athlete, I am always looking for any edge that I can get over my competition and am looking forward to using Amrutanjan's Joint Muscle + Spray to help me in relieving joint, muscle, and overall body pain," Punia said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU