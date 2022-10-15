Amul Gold, buffalo milk rates rise by Rs 2/litre everywhere, except Gujarat

-
-
GCMMF, which sells milk under the Amul brand, has hiked the prices of Amul Gold and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre each across all markets except Gujarat.
"Prices have been increased by Rs 2 per litre for Amul Gold and buffalo milk due to increase in fat prices," Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) managing director R S Sodhi told PTI.
Prices have been raised for all markets except Gujarat, he added.
The Cooperative had last increased the milk prices on August 17 by Rs 2 per litre citing rise in milk procurement cost.
GCMMF passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers.
Apart from Gujarat, GCMMF mainly sells milk in Delhi-NCR, West Bengal and Mumbai.
GCMMF sells more than 150 lakh litres of milk per day and out of the total quantity, Delhi-NCR accounts for nearly 40 lakh litres per day.
First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 15:00 IST
