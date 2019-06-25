Anil Ambani-promoted RInfra loses NTPC order worth Rs 567 crore to GE

While Anil Ambani-promoted wants to almost double its existing order book in the current financial year, one of its orders worth Rs 567 crore from has been re-tendered and awarded to another company this month.

In February 2018, informed exchanges it has received the Letter of Approval from for Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) works of its 3x500 MW power plant in Jhajjar, Haryana. “The project has been retendered and awarded to GE,” said a person with knowledge of the development. The reason for re-tendering is not clear. An email query sent to last week remained unanswered.

On June 4, GE Power informed exchanges it has won a contract worth Rs 738 crore from Aravali Power Company for Flue Gas Desulphurisation. Aravali Power is a Joint venture company of NTPC, Haryana Power Generation Company and Indraprastha Power Generation Company, which holds the Jhajjar power plant in Haryana.

In its post results media interaction, pegged its total order-book at over Rs 28,000 crore. Queries sent to RInfra on the status of the projects and whether Rs 28,000 crore includes the project remained unanswered.

For the current financial year, RInfra looks to increase its order book to close to Rs 50, 000 crore. In its June 2019 presentation, the company said it is targeting opportunities of Rs 3 trillion in FY20. It also said it is aiming at bids participation in projects of Rs 1 trillion and is poised to build order book of Rs 50,000 crore.

Amongst the other projects that RInfra is executing includes the Versova Bandra Sea Link, a package for Mumbai Nagpur Expressway, parts of the Mumbai-Metro network, Hirasar airport project in Gujarat and the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project. Of these, the Sea-link project for Rs 7,000 crore is also facing land and other clearance issues unrelated to RInfra.