Apollo Hospitals Q2 profit drops 29% to Rs 59 cr, revenue down 2.8%

-
ALSO READ
Strong growth in pharmacy business saves the day for Apollo Hospitals
Apollo will be stronger, more consumer-centric post Covid: Suneeta Reddy
Apollo Hospitals reports Q1 pre-tax loss of Rs 267 cr, revenue down 16%
Apollo to acquire IIH Healthcare stake in AGHL for Rs 410 crore
Apollo Hospitals says September occupancy levels up 60% after dip
-
Apollo Hospitals has reported a 29 per cent drop in profit during the second quarter ended September 30, 2020 to Rs 59 crore as compared to Rs 83 crore, during the same period last year. Revenue dropped by 2.8 per cent to Rs 2,761 crore from Rs 2,840 crore.
Standalone revenues of the healthcare services division decreased by 18% to Rs 1,062.6 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 1290.9 crore in Q2FY20. Revenue of existing hospitals degrew 25% while the new hospitals grew by 5%.
Post the NCLT approval, the demerger of the front-end of the Pharmacy business came into effect from 01.09.2020. AHEL continues to handle the back-end pharma distribution, within a vertical called “Pharmacy Distribution”. Due to the demerger, the figures of the current quarter for the pharmacy business are not comparable to the previous quarters.
Revenues stood at Rs 1351.9 crore in Q2FY21 as against Rs 1172.7 crore in Q2FY20. EBITDA was 22% from Rs 70.8 crore in Q2FY20 to Rs.86.5 crore in Q2FY21. The EBITDA margin was at 6.4% in Q2FY21 compared to 6.04 % in Q2FY20.
Apollo Health & Lifestyle Ltd. (AHLL) is a subsidiary that houses the retail healthcare business of Apollo Hospitals, Consolidated revenues degrew to Rs 171.5 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 181.5 crore in Q2FY20. The business reported an EBITDA of Rs. 4.9 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 2.5 crore in Q2FY20.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU