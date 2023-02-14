Apollo Hospitals Q3 results: Net profit declines 33% to Rs 153 crore

Enterprise has posted a 33 per cent dip in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2022-23 to Rs 153 crore, as compared to Rs 228 crore during the October-December quarter of 2021-22.

The company’s revenue during the period under review saw a rise of 19 per cent to Rs 4,264 crore as against Rs 3,639 crore during the third quarter of 2021-22. The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share amounting to a pay-out of Rs 86 crore.

Consolidated Revenues of the healthcare services division increased by 9 per cent to Rs.2,194 crore in Q3FY23 (10 per cent growth excluding vaccination) compared to Rs. 2,018crore in Q3FY22. Revenue of existing hospitals grew 9 per cent, while the new hospitals grew by 8 per cent. On the other hand, AHLL revenue saw a degrowth of 1 per cent to Rs 311 Crore during the period. Diagnostics business added over 330 collection centres and overall network to over 1,500 centres spread across 200 cities serving over 12,000 customers daily.