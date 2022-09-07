JUST IN
Apollo Tyres' stock racing ahead on improving outlook, growth in EU

While volumes are rising, there are interesting structural changes taking place in the sector

Topics
Apollo Tyres | Russia | European Union

Devangshu Datta 

Apollo Tyres
The India business of Apollo Tyres saw volume growth and price hikes which offset cost inflation, while the EU business improved

There are interesting structural changes in the tyre industry. After eight years of flat realisations, realisations rose 24 per cent between FY 2019-20 and 2021-22. This should push up EBITDA and reduce capex as per cent of revenue provided raw material costs come down.

First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 23:48 IST

