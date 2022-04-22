Apple comes forward to protect mangroves, local livelihoods in India

-
ALSO READ
Indian Navy conducts 20-day joint maritime exercise at Arabian Sea
Actor Kangana Ranaut not to appear before Mumbai Police today
Kangana's post on farmers: Won't arrest her till Jan 25, says Mumbai Police
Tencent-backed Sea's $16-bn crash signals trouble beyond India shutout
Singapore flags concern to India over ban on Sea's game: Report
-
In a bid to protect mangroves and local livelihoods in India, Apple on Friday announced a new initiative in the Raigad district of Maharashtra.
The tech giant awarded a grant to the Applied Environmental Research Foundation (AERF) to work with the local community to protect a 2,400 hectare mangrove forest in the region, which provides an important buffer against the most dangerous impacts of climate change.
Through the partnership, AERF will enter into conservation agreements with local community members, offering support in exchange for conserving and protecting the mangroves on their land, said the company.
"Our new partnership in India continues this momentum, helping a community benefit economically from the restoration of the mangrove forests that protect against the worst impacts of climate change," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives.
The goal of the partnership is to help transition the local economy to one that relies on keeping mangroves intact and healthy.
AERF will also engage Conservation International to verify the climate benefits of the mangroves, accounting for the carbon sequestered in both the trees and soil.
In addition to protecting coastal communities from climate impacts like the unpredictable monsoons and rising tides that threaten the Raigad district, mangroves act as carbon sinks that absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it in their soil, plants, and other sediment.
"Though mangrove conservation issues are diverse and different in each place, here in our project area, opportunities are also many," said Dr Archana Godbole, director of AERF.
"Training our young enthusiastic team as well as local communities for blue carbon will surely help us travel a long way to achieve mangrove conservation in this vibrant coastal area along the Arabian Sea," Godbole added.
--IANS
na/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU