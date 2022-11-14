JUST IN
Business Standard

APSEZ forms JV with Gadot Chemical Terminals in Israel to buy Haifa Port

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones, the flagship transportation arm of the diversified Adani group, is India's largest private ports and logistics company

Topics
Adani Ports | Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd | APSEZ

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Adani Ports, APSEZ
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday announced the setting up of a joint venture company with Gadot Chemical Terminals Ltd in Israel.

"The company has incorporated a joint venture company with Gadot Chemical Terminals (1985) Ltd in Israel namely 'Mediterranean International Ports A.D.G.D Ltd' on November 13, 2022," APSEZ said in a BSE filing.

It said Mediterranean has been incorporated as a joint venture company with Gadot Chemical Terminals (1985) Ltd for the acquisition of Haifa Port Company which currently operates Haifa Port in Israel.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones, the flagship transportation arm of the diversified Adani group, is India's largest private ports and logistics company.

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 22:35 IST

