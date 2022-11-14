APSEZ forms JV with Gadot Chemical Terminals in Israel to buy Haifa Port

-
ALSO READ
Israel sells Haifa Port to Adani Ports, Israel's Gadot for $1.2 bn
Adani's Haifa port acquisition a 'strategic purchase': Israeli media
Adani Ports to boost trade lanes with joint Haifa Port acquisition
Israel: Adani-led group gets extension to complete Haifa Port purchase
APM Terminals Pipavav's Q4 net profit increases 10% to Rs 72 crore
-
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday announced the setting up of a joint venture company with Gadot Chemical Terminals Ltd in Israel.
"The company has incorporated a joint venture company with Gadot Chemical Terminals (1985) Ltd in Israel namely 'Mediterranean International Ports A.D.G.D Ltd' on November 13, 2022," APSEZ said in a BSE filing.
It said Mediterranean has been incorporated as a joint venture company with Gadot Chemical Terminals (1985) Ltd for the acquisition of Haifa Port Company which currently operates Haifa Port in Israel.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones, the flagship transportation arm of the diversified Adani group, is India's largest private ports and logistics company.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 22:35 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU