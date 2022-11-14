APSEZ forms JV with Gadot Chemical Terminals in Israel to buy Haifa Port

and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday announced the setting up of a joint venture company with Gadot Chemical Terminals Ltd in .

"The company has incorporated a joint venture company with Gadot Chemical Terminals (1985) Ltd in namely 'Mediterranean International Ports A.D.G.D Ltd' on November 13, 2022," said in a BSE filing.

It said Mediterranean has been incorporated as a joint venture company with Gadot Chemical Terminals (1985) Ltd for the acquisition of Haifa Port Company which currently operates Haifa Port in .

and Special Economic Zones, the flagship transportation arm of the diversified Adani group, is India's largest private ports and logistics company.

