Business Standard

Air India joins industry bodies FIA, AAPA to to help shape aviation future

AAPA has major carriers from North East, South East and West Asia, among others as its members

Topics
Air India

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Tata group-owned Air India on Monday said it has joined two industry bodies, Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) and Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA).

FIA is a grouping of domestic airlines while AAPA is a trade association for scheduled international airlines.

AAPA has major carriers from North East, South East and West Asia, among others as its members.

Air India has joined the two industry groupings to contribute to and help shape the future of the aviation sector, it said in a statement.

The airline is already a member of the global airlines' body International Air Transport Association (IATA) and it will be taking a more active role in the alliance going forward, the statement added.

"India is on the cusp of an aviation boom and it is the responsibility of Air India to play an active role in helping realise this potential.

"These membership along with our existing role in IATA, allows us to work together with our domestic and international peers, as well as other stakeholders, to address issues for consumer, industry, national and international benefit," Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said.

FIA works with regulatory authorities, government departments and other stakeholders to highlight key areas concerning the industry.

On behalf of Asia Pacific air carriers, AAPA puts forward Asian perspectives when dealing with governments, aircraft manufacturers, airport authorities and other organisations on industry issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 21:20 IST

