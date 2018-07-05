ArcelorMittal urges NCLAT to disqualify NuMetal's bid for Essar Steel

Locked in a direct fight to acquire Essar Steel, on Thursday sought disqualification of Russia's VTB Capital-backed NuMetal Ltd, alleging that the firm was acting in concert with delinquent promoters of Essar group.

When first bids for loan defaulter were called in February, Rewant owned 25 per cent in Mauritius-based investment vehicle NuMetal. VTB Group bought out Aurora Trust to cure its ineligibility as bankruptcy rules disqualify owners of distressed assets from bidding for those assets in the insolvency process.

At a hearing before a two-member bench of the (NCLAT), senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for ArcelorMittal, said "NuMetal and Rewant Ruia are alter ego of each other. They both are the same."



He alleged that the two are acting in concert with each other.

The is hearing cross-petitions filed by NuMetal and challenging each other's eligibility to bid for which is being auctioned after the company defaulted on payment of Rs 518 billion loans to lenders.

NuMetal wants disqualified because it was the promoter of loan defaulting companies, Uttam Galva Steel and KKS Petron. The world's largest steelmaker says it has paid Rs 70 billion of loans of Uttam Galva Steel to cure its ineligibility.

Arguments before on Thursday remained inconclusive and hearing would resume on July 9.

"Today's argument was about why ArcelorMittal believes Numetal should be ineligible...," a spokesperson of ArcelorMittal told over the phone.

The counsel in his argument said there is a connection between all three and Section 29 A of the Insolvency Bankruptcy Code (IBC) does not allow connected parties to bid for any stresses asset, the person said.

The had on May 22 ordered status quo on insolvency of for two months as it admitted petitions of Numetal and ArcelorMittal over the bidding eligibility.

ArcelorMittal and NuMetal put in a second round of bid in April after the first round of bids were opined to be invalid due to the delinquent promoter connection.

In the second round, NuMetal says it has offered over Rs 370 billion for Essar Steel. ArcelorMittal is, however, opposed the opening of the second round of bids and sought only the first round of bids to be considered.

In the second round of bidding, mining baron Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources joined the race. JSW Steel joined Numetal in place of Rewant for the bid.